Feds: Philadelphia prosecutor 'was co...

Feds: Philadelphia prosecutor 'was constantly on the take'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The corruption trial of Philadelphia's district attorney began Tuesday with federal prosecutors telling jurors that the city's top law enforcer took tens of thousands of dollars in bribes, pocketed his elderly mother's pension checks, illegally siphoned off money from his own political action committee and misused government vehicles. Prosecutors said Seth Williams "was constantly on the take," accepting illicitly earned perks such as vacations, cash and a Jaguar convertible in exchange for legal favors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... 21 hr Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Mon 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Sun anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC