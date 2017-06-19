Feds: Philadelphia prosecutor 'was constantly on the take'
The corruption trial of Philadelphia's district attorney began Tuesday with federal prosecutors telling jurors that the city's top law enforcer took tens of thousands of dollars in bribes, pocketed his elderly mother's pension checks, illegally siphoned off money from his own political action committee and misused government vehicles. Prosecutors said Seth Williams "was constantly on the take," accepting illicitly earned perks such as vacations, cash and a Jaguar convertible in exchange for legal favors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|21 hr
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Mon
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Sun
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC