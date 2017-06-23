Fact check: Trump makes misleading cl...

Fact check: Trump makes misleading claims at Iowa rally

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The 2020 presidential campaign is more than 1,200 days away, but President Trump held yet another Make America Great Again rally - this time in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Fact check: Trump makes misleading claims at Iowa rally The 2020 presidential campaign is more than 1,200 days away, but President Trump held yet another Make America Great Again rally - this time in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi... Jun 20 Bill Gripe 11
News Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub... Jun 19 07 Mustang 81
News Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s... Jun 18 anonymous 33
News Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba... Jun 18 Christsharian Dee... 1
News Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow... Jun 17 huntcoyotes 2
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Jun 11 spytheweb 3
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May '17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC