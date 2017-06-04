Explore the other side of Cuba: Santi...

Explore the other side of Cuba: Santiago de Cuba, Baracoa and CamagA1 4ey

If you've been to Havana, but haven't been farther inland in Cuba, check out a fall tour that visits parts of the island nation that are often off the tourist radar. The eight-night trip, organized by Cultural Journeys , explores eastern Cuba and its unique cities and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Santiago de Cuba, Baracoa and Camagey.

Chicago, IL

