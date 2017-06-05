'Exodus' at 40: Bob Marley's Plea for...

'Exodus' at 40: Bob Marley's Plea for Peace and Black Liberation After Facing Death

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

Bob Marley and the Wailers' epochal album amplified Marley's message of Black unity and liberation, emphasizing peace and love for humanity-all after he was nearly killed. Bob Marley 's Exodus is one of the epochal albums in the history of popular music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Fri mombach 5 column 2
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC