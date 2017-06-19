Earthquake Unit's ability to monitor seismic activity boosted

Under the Jamaica Social Investment Fund's new Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project , The University of the West Indies , Mona Campus' Earthquake Unit will see significant improvements in their ability to monitor and respond to seismic activity through the provision of equipment and technical support valued at $104 million. A memorandum of understanding was signed between UWI, Mona Campus and JSIF last Tuesday at the university in Kingston, where it was highlighted that the overall development objective of the project was to enhance the country's resilience to disaster and climate risk.

