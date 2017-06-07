Dominican officials jailed in case li...

Dominican officials jailed in case linked to Brazil scandal

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - A Cabinet minister in the Dominican Republic will remain in custody as he faces charges in a corruption case involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. Supreme Court Justice Francisco Ortega ruled Wednesday that Industry and Commerce Minister Tamistocles Montas will be held for at least six months of "preventive detention" as authorities investigate allegations that Odebrecht paid bribes to secure government construction contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC