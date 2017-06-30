Dominica condemns helicopter attack on Venezuelan Supreme Court
Dominica, one of the strongest allies of Venezuela in the English speaking Caribbean, has denounced the helicopter attack on the country's Supreme Court that President Nicolas Maduro has linked to an effort to overthrow his government in the South American country. Speaking at a ceremony here marking the 12th anniversary of the PetroCaribe Agreement, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit acknowledged that while Venezuela "is going through its own challenges" it was important for Dominica "to stand in even more stronger solidarity with Venezuela.
