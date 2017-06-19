Doctor-on-Call brings health services...

Doctor-on-Call brings health services to smartphones and computers

Jamaica Observer

This is through the Doctor-on-Call application , which allows patients to consult with their doctors and obtain diagnosis through videoconferencing. The app was launched by physician and head of the School of Health and Health Technology of the University of Technology, Professor Winston Davidson, and his business partner, Sanjeev Kumar Rangaiah, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday.

