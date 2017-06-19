Dissidents in Cuba react to President Trump's new policy
While the media denounces President Trump's new Cuba policy and the Castro dictatorship's pro-apartheid supporters here in the U.S. lament how it will "hurt" Cubans, actual Cubans on the island who are truly hurt every day by the brutally repressive regime have a different take. These brave dissidents are the ones who have taken the brunt of Obama's failed Cuba policy, suffering through more than two years of increasing violent repression, brutal beatings, and imprisonment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|4 hr
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Sun
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 16
|Bay of Pig Latin
|10
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC