Dissidents in Cuba react to President Trump's new policy

While the media denounces President Trump's new Cuba policy and the Castro dictatorship's pro-apartheid supporters here in the U.S. lament how it will "hurt" Cubans, actual Cubans on the island who are truly hurt every day by the brutally repressive regime have a different take. These brave dissidents are the ones who have taken the brunt of Obama's failed Cuba policy, suffering through more than two years of increasing violent repression, brutal beatings, and imprisonment.

