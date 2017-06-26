Denbigh Show shutdown averted

Denbigh Show shutdown averted

13 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

All is now clear for this year's staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show after public health issues threatened a closure of the annual event. Several measures were agreed upon between the Ministry of Health and the Jamaica Agricultural Society in a meeting Saturday to resolve issues that were identified by the Clarendon Health Department that would see a halt to this year's staging of the Denbigh Show.

Chicago, IL

