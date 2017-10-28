Debate on Building Bill to start Tuesday

Jamaica Observer

Debate on the Building Bill that will put Jamaica in a better position to prepare for disasters is expected to get under way in the House of Representatives on Tuesday .The legislation seeks to address, among other things, the certification and registration of builders. It provides for the establishment of the National Building Code, and identifies the Bureau of Standards Jamaica as the agency that will set the acceptable local and international standards for construction.

Chicago, IL

