Cubans rock to once-censored Beatles at Havana tribute concert

The Beatles' "Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band" was released 50 years ago and has been called the greatest album of all time AFP/CHRIS YOUNG HAVANA: Communist-run Cuba, which once frowned upon the Beatles as a decadent Western influence, on Thursday held an open-air covers concert in a Havana park to celebrating 50 years since the release of the band's landmark album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

