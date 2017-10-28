Cuban entrepreneurs start first private business group
" A handful of entrepreneurs have quietly formed communist Cuba's first private small business association, testing the government's willingness to allow Cubans to organize outside the strict bounds of state control. More than a half million Cubans officially work in the private sector, with tens, perhaps hundreds, of thousands more working off the books.
