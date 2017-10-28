Cuban entrepreneurs start first priva...

Cuban entrepreneurs start first private business group

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A handful of entrepreneurs have quietly formed communist Cuba's first private small business association, testing the government's willingness to allow Cubans to organize outside the strict bounds of state control. More than a half million Cubans officially work in the private sector, with tens, perhaps hundreds, of thousands more working off the books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,777 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC