Costa Rican president swallows wasp during interview

The President of Costa Rica swallowed a wasp in the middle of a local TV interview - but calmly chewed and gulped down the unexpected snack while correctly predicting that the video would go viral. "You don't see that every day - they're going to send it to CNN!" President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera said, per the Daily Mail.

Chicago, IL

