Concept design for new Gov't complex ready in 6 months

THE concept design for a Government complex at the Heroes Circle in Kingston should be completed in another six months, making way for the completion of a master plan by February of next year, General Manager of the Urban Development Corporation Dr Damian Graham disclosed yesterday. The 300-acre complex which will house Government offices, a museum and a new Parliament building, is well under way, Dr Graham told reporters and editors at yesterday's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange at the newspaper's Beechwood Avenue headquarters in Kingston.

