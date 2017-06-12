Commonwealth election observers are c...

Commonwealth election observers are concerned about the conduct of last week's general election

Official observers from Commonwealth countries have expressed concern about the conduct of the general election in constituencies such as Birmingham Ladywood . They said the secrecy of the vote was compromised in some polling stations because of overcrowding or people simply failing to obey the rules.

Chicago, IL

