Commonwealth election observers are concerned about the conduct of last week's general election
Official observers from Commonwealth countries have expressed concern about the conduct of the general election in constituencies such as Birmingham Ladywood . They said the secrecy of the vote was compromised in some polling stations because of overcrowding or people simply failing to obey the rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcLichfield.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC