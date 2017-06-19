China, Hong Kong the biggest source o...

China, Hong Kong the biggest source of funds to British Virgin Islands

Read more: South China Morning Post

British Virgin Islands investments created 2.2 million jobs and US$15.7 billion tax globally in 2015, research by Capital Economics showed Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong companies accounted for more than 40 per cent of the US$1.5 trillion in assets mediated through the British Virgin Islands, underscoring the offshore investment centre's growing status as a hub for Chinese overseas investment, according to new research issued on Thursday.

