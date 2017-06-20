CEO of Safr ride-hailing service arrested as fugitive
The CEO of "Safr," a Boston ridesharing service focused on women's safety, was arrested last week on a fugitive from justice warrant out of the Virgin Islands, where he is wanted for defrauding the government of more than $2 million through a federal driver's license program. Syed Zain Gilani, 43, was arrested inside his company's headquarters at 68 Harrison Ave. in Boston Friday at about 12:15 p.m. by members of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit and the US Marshals Service.
