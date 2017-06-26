Books of The Times: Edwidge Danticat Wrestles With Death, in Life and in Art

Death and grief haunt Edwidge Danticat's fiction and nonfiction - ghosts from her own family's losses, and the sufferings of Haiti over the decades from poverty, murderous paramilitary thugs and a devastating 2010 earthquake that left an estimated 220,000 to 316,000 dead. In her deeply affecting memoir " Brother, I'm Dying ," Danticat wrote about the deaths of her father and her uncle, and how the Haitian diaspora both fractured and rallied her family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.