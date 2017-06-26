Books of The Times: Edwidge Danticat Wrestles With Death, in Life and in Art
Death and grief haunt Edwidge Danticat's fiction and nonfiction - ghosts from her own family's losses, and the sufferings of Haiti over the decades from poverty, murderous paramilitary thugs and a devastating 2010 earthquake that left an estimated 220,000 to 316,000 dead. In her deeply affecting memoir " Brother, I'm Dying ," Danticat wrote about the deaths of her father and her uncle, and how the Haitian diaspora both fractured and rallied her family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump set to unveil new Cuba policy after promi...
|Jun 20
|Bill Gripe
|11
|Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cub...
|Jun 19
|07 Mustang
|81
|Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but s...
|Jun 18
|anonymous
|33
|Better ties between U.S. and Cuba? Miami's Cuba...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Donald Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow...
|Jun 17
|huntcoyotes
|2
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|3
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May '17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC