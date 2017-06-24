BEL Reports on 2016 Performance to Sh...

BEL Reports on 2016 Performance to Shareholders at Annual General Meeting

Belize Electricity Limited held its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 to report to shareholders on the Company's performance and achievements for the year 2016 as it pursues its Vision to become A Model of Excellence. BEL outperformed its 2016 financial targets, following four consecutive years of stellar performance, with net earnings of $27.3 million.

Chicago, IL

