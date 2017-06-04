Backers of Honduran Dam Opposed by Murdered Activist Withdraw Funding
Hondurans demand justice for Berta CA ceres on 17 August 2016 in Tegucigalpa. Her murder last year triggered international outrage and piled pressure on the international backers to pull out of the Agua Zarca dam project amid a campaign of intimidation against communities opposed to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC