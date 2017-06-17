Apartment building's improper sewage disposal has neighbours concerned
Reports have surfaced from residents in the San Juan Area of San Pedro Town that an apartment building, in the same area, was dumping raw sewage on the lagoon side. Those being directly affected are concerned about the effect it has on the environment and their health.
