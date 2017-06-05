Another suspect arrested in alleged J...

Another suspect arrested in alleged Jamaican lottery scam

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

U.S. and Jamaican authorities have apprehended another suspect in an alleged multimillion-dollar lottery scam targeting dozens of Americans. Gregory Gooden, one of four fugitives still being sought in the case, was arrested earlier this week in the Jamaican capital of Kingston, North Dakota U.S. Attorney Chris Myers announced Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

