Alpart is smoking again

ONE telephone call from Prime Minister Andrew Holness shortly after midday yesterday may have ended the most painful economic period for residents of Nain, St Elizabeth, as smoke billowed again from the town's bauxite/alumina plant for the fist time in almost eight years. The smoke transmitted the news that the 48-year-old Alumina Partners of Jamaica bauxite refinery was back in operation.

