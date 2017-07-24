All eyes on Chief JusticeJun. 2, 2017...

All eyes on Chief JusticeJun. 2, 2017, 7:24 Am Ast

By a 2 to 1 margin, members of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago have upheld a motion of no confidence in Chief Justice Ivor Archie and the Judicial and Legal Services Commission . The official results of the ballots cast at the Port of Spain Assizes on Thursday, stood at 1453 in favor for the motions raised by the law association, with 702 against.

Chicago, IL

