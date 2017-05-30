'Ag's children went with him to Cumoto' Jun. 3, 2017, 9:40 PM Ast

'Ag's children went with him to Cumot...

DESPITE his failure to acknowledge they were there, the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force has confirmed that the children of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi accompanied him to its Cumuto facility on October 31, 2015 on the invitation of former Brigadier Kenrick Maharaj. And in spite of being photographed with weapons, the TTDF said the children were not allowed to handle high-powered military guns belonging to it.

