'Ag's children went with him to Cumoto' Jun. 3, 2017, 9:40 PM Ast
DESPITE his failure to acknowledge they were there, the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force has confirmed that the children of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi accompanied him to its Cumuto facility on October 31, 2015 on the invitation of former Brigadier Kenrick Maharaj. And in spite of being photographed with weapons, the TTDF said the children were not allowed to handle high-powered military guns belonging to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC