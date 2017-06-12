ACP Budhoo hailed as humble patriot

ACP Budhoo hailed as humble patriot

14 hrs ago

Palmer's Cross Seventh-day Adventist Church in Clarendon would have been an imposing structure on any other day. But yesterday it was dwarfed by the massive crowd that came to say farewell to Assistant Commissioner of Police Winchroy Budhoo, spilling out beyond the sanctuary.

