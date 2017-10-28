a Gas find rejuvenates exploration in Trinidada *Jun. 1, 2017, 10:28 PM Ast
Energy talks: Franklin Khan, left, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, greets Norman Christie, bpTT regional president, during yesterday's bpTT news conference at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's. - Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY BP's world Upstream boss Bernard Looney flew in to Trinidad and Tobago to announce two significant gas discoveries with the Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells, offshore Trinidad, yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
