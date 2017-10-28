a Gas find rejuvenates exploration in Trinidada *Jun. 1, 2017, 10:28 PM Ast

Energy talks: Franklin Khan, left, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, greets Norman Christie, bpTT regional president, during yesterday's bpTT news conference at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's. - Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY BP's world Upstream boss Bernard Looney flew in to Trinidad and Tobago to announce two significant gas discoveries with the Savannah and Macadamia exploration wells, offshore Trinidad, yesterday.

