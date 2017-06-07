3rd woman alleges she was sexually as...

3rd woman alleges she was sexually assaulted at Dominican resort

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: 680News

A third woman is alleging a hotel staff member sexually assaulted her while she was at one of the RIU Hotels in the Dominican Republic. The 25-year-old woman, who CityNews has agreed not to identify, was staying at the RIU Meringue in Puerto Plata in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr '17 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... (Nov '16) Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,612,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC