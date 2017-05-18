Women who attacked Jamaican in British Virgin Islands charged
Two women who reportedly wounded a Jamaican woman during a confrontation at a bar in the British Virgin Islands earlier this month, have been charged with unlawful and malicious wounding. BVI News Online reports that the Jamaican woman was at the bar when the two women, who are unknown to her, allegedly attacked and beat her severely.
