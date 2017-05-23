Why Carlos Hill was freed

Why Carlos Hill was freed

10 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

The long-running case against Cash Plus boss Carlos Hill collapsed yesterday in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston due to the unwillingness of witnesses to testify. The dismissal of the multiple fraud charges against the man whose unregulated investment scheme folded with $10 billion owed to more than 40,000 investors left many Jamaicans wide-eyed and O-mouthed and elicited expressions of frustration from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions .

