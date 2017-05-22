Warranty on roads - Ashley suggests measure to hold contractors to guaranteed standards
This section of the Sligoville main road in St Catherine is again in a very bad condition after it was repaired less than two months ago. Suggesting a system of warranty on road repairs in Jamaica to stem the flow of taxpayers' money down the drain, political commentator Dr Paul Ashley is arguing that contractors should bear the cost of repairing roads that fall into disrepair a short while after they are constructed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC