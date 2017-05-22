Warranty on roads - Ashley suggests m...

Warranty on roads - Ashley suggests measure to hold contractors to guaranteed standards

This section of the Sligoville main road in St Catherine is again in a very bad condition after it was repaired less than two months ago. Suggesting a system of warranty on road repairs in Jamaica to stem the flow of taxpayers' money down the drain, political commentator Dr Paul Ashley is arguing that contractors should bear the cost of repairing roads that fall into disrepair a short while after they are constructed.

