Warlord in trouble? ... promoter considers legal action against Bounty Killer

Bounty Killer has seemingly found himself in hot water with promoters in Trinidad and Tobago, following statements he made on his Instagram page on Monday. After news emerged that the entertainer cut his set short during a show and walked off mid-performance with fellow entertainer Beenie Man, Bounty Killer sought to set the record straight.

