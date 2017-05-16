Venezuelan entities accuse Petrotrin

Sixty one non governmental organization's in Venezuela have blamed Trinidad's state-owned oil company Petrotrin for the presence of crude oil residue found on the shores of the tourist island, Margarita. According to T&T environmental group, Papa Bois Conservation, while authorities have not yet officially tested the oil found in Margarita, there are suggestions that it came from the Pointe-a- Pierre refinery operated by Petrotrin.

