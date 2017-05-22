USVI, Airbnb sign first tax agreement...

USVI, Airbnb sign first tax agreement in the Caribbean

From left: Attorney Tamarah Parson-Smalls, BIR Director Marvin Pickering, Governor Kenneth Mapp, Commissioner of Tourism Beverly Nicholson-Doty, and Shawn Sullivan and Carlos Muoz of Airbnb at Friday's press conference on St Thomas ST THOMAS, USVI -- The government of the US Virgin Islands and Airbnb have confirmed the first tax agreement in the Caribbean, which will allow the platform to collect the territory's 12.5 percent hotel room occupancy tax on behalf of hosts and remit the funds to the Virgin Islands Bureau of Internal Revenue . The agreement will also create a framework to help promote tourism to the US Virgin Islands, highlighting the cultural and historical heritage of this world-class destination.

