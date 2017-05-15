USS Gabrielle Giffords begins sailaway

USS Gabrielle Giffords begins sailaway

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Aerotech News And Review

Future USS Tulsa is heading back to Austal USA after launching from the drydock at BAE Ship Systems. She's passing Austal's vessel completion yard where USNS Yuma , future USS Gabrielle Giffords and future USS Omaha are docked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr 15 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15) Apr '17 Were just afraid 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC