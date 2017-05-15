USS Gabrielle Giffords begins sailaway
Future USS Tulsa is heading back to Austal USA after launching from the drydock at BAE Ship Systems. She's passing Austal's vessel completion yard where USNS Yuma , future USS Gabrielle Giffords and future USS Omaha are docked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|86
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC