US seeks evidence of Haitian crimes as it weighs their stay
In this May 2, 2017 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly speaks at the White House in Washington. The Trump administration is taking the unusual step of hunting for evidence of crimes committed by Haitian immigrants as it decides whether to allow them to continue participating in a humanitarian program that has shielded tens of thousands from deportation since an earthquake destroyed much of their country .
