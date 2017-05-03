US man and girlfriend found dead in Belize were strangled, police say
An American man and his Canadian girlfriend, who had been missing in the Central American nation of Belize, were found dead Monday afternoon in what police are now calling a murder. Autopsies performed Tuesday on Drew DeVoursney, 36, of Atlanta and Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto ruled that they died of strangulation, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr 15
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr 14
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr 14
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Republicans may stand in the way of Cuba rappro... (Feb '15)
|Apr 11
|Were just afraid
|86
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Were just afraid
|46
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC