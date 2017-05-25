U.S. Embassy Hosts Pop-up Shop for Ha...

U.S. Embassy Hosts Pop-up Shop for Haitian-American Entrepreneurs

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Women's Wear Daily

TRUE COLORS: Embassies are all about helping the homeland, but the U.S. Embassy of Haiti went above and beyond presenting the Bien Aby "Les Jardins de la Mode" pop-up shop. More than 400 people turned up for the event, the finale to D.C.'s first "Haiti Week," hosted by Ambassador Paul Altidor, and it featured an assortment of products from Haitian-American entrepreneurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Women's Wear Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,322,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC