A protester waving a U.S. flag briefly disrupted May Day celebrations in Havana, running out in front of hundreds of thousands of Cubans set to march across Revolution Square before being tackled and carried away. President Raul Castro, who has forged a detente with Cuba's former Cold War foe the United States, watched the unusual security breach from a podium at the heavily orchestrated event.

