Trump: 'Happy Cuban Independence Day'
President Trump on Saturday marked Cuban Independence Day in a statement that did not clarify his administration's policy toward the communist country. "The Cuban people deserve a government that peacefully upholds democratic values, economic liberties, religious freedoms, and human rights, and my administration is committed to achieving that vision," Trump said in the statement from the White House.
