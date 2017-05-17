Trade and Foreign Investment in Cuba:...

Trade and Foreign Investment in Cuba: New Legal Framework

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

Understanding the current circumstances facing the Republic of Cuba will help to take advantage of opportunities for the promotion as well as the protection of foreign investment and trade which have motivated the firm to launch 'Cuban Desk' as a step prior to the eventual opening of an office in Cuba. This webinar will focus on Cuban business law, the legal framework for foreign investment and the specific aspects thereof, including the Understanding the current circumstances facing the Republic of Cuba will help to take advantage of opportunities for the promotion as well as the protection of foreign investment and trade which have motivated the firm to launch 'Cuban Desk' as a step prior to the eventual opening of an office in Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... 21 hr Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Wall Street
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,335 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC