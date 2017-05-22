Tourism interests urged to recognise region's 'sensitive biological treasures'

The Caribbean Tourism Organisation has highlighted the significance of tourism as a driving force for sustainable development.In a release on Monday, issued jointly with the International Union for Conservation of Nature in celebration of International Day for Biological Diversity 2017, the regional organisation says it is pleased that the global community continues to pay serous attention to sustainable development. This year, under the theme "Biodiversity and Sustainable Tourism" the CTO says it is acutely aware that the Caribbean is the most tourism-dependent region in the world, "but it is not often recognised that there is a direct correlation between our region's biological diversity and the scale of our tourism activity."

