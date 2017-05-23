The poet by whom the English language...

The poet by whom the English language lives

Derek Walcott, the poet-chronicler of the island life, died, aged 87, in Saint Lucia, Caribbean, on March 17 after a long illness. He set out to be as transparent and truthful as possible, as he promises earlier on in Islands from In A Green Night , his first serious volume of poetry, which collects his work from 1948 to 1960: He became not only the most distinguished poet and playwright of the English-speaking Caribbean but also one of the great writers of the modern age.

