The only 'destination' in this Caribbean wedding was the hospital

Before: Robin Corkum and her fiancA© Troy Bezanson take a selfie on their flight down to the Dreams Punta Cana Resort and Spa in the Dominican Republic in March. Instead of the white dress, the gazebo, and the lush scenery, the Nova Scotia woman found herself hospitalized with severe food poisoning on her big day - alongside her fiancA© and many of their guests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.