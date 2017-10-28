The day Ileana Ros-Lehtinen was elected to Congress

From the Miami Herald archives: This is the report published Aug. 30, 1989, after Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Miami-Dade County became the first Cuban-American in Congress. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, in the crowning political achievement of Miami's exile community, passed a triple milestone Tuesday by becoming the first Cuban American, first Republican and first woman in Congress from Dade County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.