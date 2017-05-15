Team Broken Earth to host third Orthopaedic Trauma Symposium in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
The Pan-Canadian Medical Team, led by Dr. Andrew Furey, founder of Team Broken Earth, will head to the region today with the symposium taking place Thursday and Friday. About 60 medical residents and staff physicians are expected to take part from four Port-au-Prince hospitals: Haiti's University and Educational Hospital ; HA pital UniversitA© de la Paix; HA pital Justinien; and, HA pital Bernard Mevs. "Team Broken Earth, through its over 1,000 volunteers across Canada and the United States, continues to have far-reaching effects on the lives of people in Haiti," Furey said in a news release.
