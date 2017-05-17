SUNY Potsdam's Crane Latin Ensemble make pilgrimmage to Cuba, the music's roots
The Crane School of Music's Latin Ensemble has become a musical treasure in the North Country - playing smoking Latin jazz around Potsdam that gets everyone out on the dance floor. It's an ever rotating roster of students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Harlem to China: How an African-American t...
|17 hr
|Maceo
|1
|ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W...
|May 9
|tomin cali
|1
|Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm...
|Apr 30
|tomin cali
|1
|Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ...
|Apr '17
|La Cubanita
|2
|Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14)
|Apr '17
|Were just afraid
|16
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Jeb
|30
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC