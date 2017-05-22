Suffolk brewery St Peter's celebrates...

Suffolk brewery St Peter's celebrates record sales following success of turnaround strategy

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: East Anglian Daily Times

St Peter's Brewery, based near Bungay, has exceeded its targets, with sales at record levels and production at an all-time high, it said. The firm is currently brewing 8,000 more barrels of beer a year - or 150 more a week - that it was previously, while sales have risen year-on-year, said chief executive Steve Magnall, who devised the strategy after taking over the reins at the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Anglian Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Harlem to China: How an African-American t... May 17 Maceo 1
News ICE: Montgomery County Releases Illegal Alien W... May 9 tomin cali 1
News Man gets 5 years for harboring undocumented imm... Apr 30 tomin cali 1
News Some blacks applaud Castro legacy of racial equ... Apr '17 La Cubanita 2
News Fidel Castro, Cuba's Prime Minister, salutes a ... (Dec '14) Apr '17 Were just afraid 16
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Apr '17 Jeb 30
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 281,214,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC