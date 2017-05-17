Sizzla to put show on road

SIZZLA is headliner for a seven-date tour of the United States to promote his latest album, Life Of A Ghetto Youth . The first show is scheduled for June 10 at The Garden Outdoor Pavilion in Fort Lauderdale.

